TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 76-year-old man was seriously injured after being ejected from his pickup only to have the rear axle of the vehicle land on his chest, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Benito Trejo, 76, of Mocksville, North Carolina, lost control of his vehicle while entering the Kansas Turnpike In Sumner County Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol described the road as a ‘snow-packed icy roadway.” Trejo’s 94 Mazda pickup collided with a 2012 Peterbilt semi-tractor-trailer causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, according to the KHP crash log.

Trejo was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the semi, a 40-year-old man from Oklahoma City, was not injured.

Wednesday’s winter storm made driving conditions treacherous on Kansas highways until city, county, and state roads could be cleared. The Kansas Highway Patrol recorded several crashes that were attributed to the weather.

In Lyon County, a 21-year-old Osage City woman was taken to Newman Memorial Hospital, just after 7:30 a.m., after losing control of her Ford Focus and spinning into the barrier wall near mile marker 148.8 on the Kansas Turnpike.

A 22-year-old driver escaped with only minor injuries, according to the KHP, after hitting a guardrail head-on at mile marker 3 in Southcentral Wichita. Her passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a complaint of pain. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seat belts, according to the KHP crash report. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m.

A Wichita patrol car was rear-ended on Highway 96 near Rock Road in Sedgwick County after a vehicle lost control and hit the marked car. The officer was stopped in the inside lane with lights on, according to the crash log, to help a motorist who slid off the road. A 26-year-old Haysville man listed as a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened at 5:08 a.m.

An Abilene woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Wellington with minor injuries after the driver, a 20-year-old woman, lost control of her 2007 Silverado and hit a barrier wall at mile marker 23.4 in Sumner County. The crash happened at 3:02 p.m.