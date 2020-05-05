Kansas man facing federal charge following 110 mph chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man who was arrested after a high-speed chase from Miami County to Linn County is facing a federal charge, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Friday.

David W. Kellner, 31, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City alleges that about 3:30 a.m. May 1 a Miami County Sheriff Department deputy spotted Kellner driving without headlights or taillights on K-68 Highway near the Louisburg Cider Mill. When the deputy activated his lights to make a stop, Kellner fled south on U.S. 69 Highway at speeds up to 110 mph. Kellner fired at the deputy, who could hear the shots and see sparks when the bullets hit the highway.

Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department joined the pursuit and followed Kellner’s vehicle until it ran into a fence at 403rd Street and Somerset Road. Kellner fled on foot, discarding a Century Arms Model RAS47 military-style rifle before deputies arrested him. They recovered the rifle, more than $5,500 in cash, and small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Kellner, who had a prior felony conviction in 2008, was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.