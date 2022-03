DICKINSON (KSNT) – A 34-year-old man suffered only minor injuries after running from the Herrington Police Department Sunday evening at 7:40 p.m.

The Herington man being chased by police officers attempted to make a right turn on 400 Avenue south of the city from U56, when he lost control and rolled his vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The man was taken to Herington Hospital with minor injuries. Troopers could not say if he was wearing a seatbelt.