Kansas man identified, found shot to death

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found shot to death Saturday in a Prairie Village apartment unit and announced an arrest in the case.

Prairie Village police say 70-year-old John Hoffman died in the apartment after being shot several times.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 6 p.m. Saturday and found Hoffman’s bullet-riddled body.

Police said a suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested or given a motive for the shooting.