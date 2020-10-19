Kansas man in jail for unrelated charges is served warrant for two murders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department made an arrest Sunday evening connected to the murders of two Independence men.

Bureau agents and Independence police officers served an arrest warrant at the Labette County Jail to 18-year-old James T. S. Gofourth of Independence.

The arrest warrant alleged that Gofourth committed two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Tyler Cook and 24-year-old Rodricus Dawson, and one count of attempted first-degree murder for injuring a 27-year-old Independence woman.

Gofourth was already in custody at the jail for suspected offenses unrelated to the Friday morning homicides.

The 27-year-old Independence woman hurt during this incident remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.