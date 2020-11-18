Kansas man indicted for wire fraud, autopsies-for-hire business

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawn Parcells of Leawood, was indicted Wednesday afternoon on federal fraud charges after running an autopsies-for-hire business.

The 41-year-old was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud. In addition, the indictment looks to recover more than $1 million in fees paid by the defendant’s clients, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Parcells allegedly led clients to falsely believe they would receive an autopsy report prepared by a pathologist, and in most cases a pathologist was not involved in the work of an autopsy. Parcells was neither a doctor nor a pathologist.

Furthermore, Parcells offered private autopsy services through his business in Topeka, National Autopsy Services.

The indictment alleges that from May 2016 to May 2019, Parcells obtained more than $1.1 million from at least 375 clients, but failed to provide a report in the majority of the cases.

If convicted, Parcells could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.