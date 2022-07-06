HARPER COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving hit a semi-tractor trailer head-on.

Jimmy Anderson, 58, of Wichita, died Tuesday when the Nissan Frontier he was driving northeast on Highway 2 crossed the center line and hit a 2023 Kenworth semi head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash but does not yet know why the vehicle crossed the center line.

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday and the driver of the semi was uninjured.

The KHP did report Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt.