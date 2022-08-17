PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Pawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 35-year-old Clifton Wade Rodriguez of Larned was southbound on Kansas Highway 19 when his SUV went off the roadway and into the ditch. The patrol says that Rodriguez overcorrected, went into the other ditch, and struck a tree.

Rodriguez was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned, where he died. The KHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.