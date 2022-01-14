Kansas man killed when vehicle flips in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY (KSNT) – A 54-year-old Decatur County man died when his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe flipped and he was ejected, according to the Kansas Highway patrol.

Robert L. Papp died after being ejected from his vehicle Thursday evening. According to the KHP Papp was driving on 2400 Road just a quarter-mile south of Jennings when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times.

According to the KHP, Papp was not wearing his seatbelt. His Tahoe ended up in the middle of the road facing east.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m.