Kansas man locks himself in during burglary, sets fire to room

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a burglary led to a fire that also caused minor injuries to four Wichita police officers.

Police said the officers responded Sunday night to a 911 call about a burglary in progress inside a home’s detached garage.

A news release from police said arriving officers found that the garage entry was barricaded from the inside.

Officers eventually got inside and discovered a man had locked himself into a smaller room, where a fire had been set.

Officers used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze and rescue the man. The officers were treated and released due to smoke inhalation.