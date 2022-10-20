OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act.

Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor charges of violating the sales tax act. A judge accepted the plea and ordered Huff to pay $79,436.72 in restitution, $39,718.36 in penalties and a $5,000 fine.

A news release from the Attorney General says the charges stem from Huff’s purchase of luxury automobiles. Authorities say he failed to accurately report the purchase price and failed to pay the actual required sales tax on the vehicles.

The Kansas Department of Revenue investigated the case.