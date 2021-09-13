Kansas man pleads guilty to crash that killed off-duty police officer and son

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center man entered guilty pleas Friday in a crash that killed an off-duty police officer and his son back in April 2018.

James Dalrymple pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. The crash happened at 21st St. N. and 167th St. W.

Stacy Woodson was operating the motorcycle. His 10-year-old son, Braeden, was a passenger. Stacy died on the scene. His son died at the hospital. Stacy was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.

Dalrymple will be back in court on Nov. 23 for sentencing.