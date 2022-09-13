KANSAS (KSNT) – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual acts with a child along with taking nude pictures and video of the child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas.

Joshua Courtney, 35, of Bonner Springs, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a release.

“The Secret Service is proud of the effective partnerships it maintains with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the United States Attorney’s Office, whose tireless efforts were instrumental in seeing justice served in this case,” said Kansas City Field Office Special Agent in Charge Brandon Bridgeforth. “We can think of no greater outcome than protecting our children from predators such as Joshua Courtney.”

Courtney’s behavior became known to authorities when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cyber tips from Google, Snapchat and Dropbox.

Dozens of pornographic images were found in Courtney’s Google photos, some were later identified to be of a 10-year-old child. Courtney admitted he took the photos and filmed himself engaged with the child, according to the release.

Courtney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for each count of child exploitation and 20 years for each count of possession of child pornography.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.