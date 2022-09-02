WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.

Jeramie Santee (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police went to a home in west Wichita Thursday morning to take a child abuse report. When they got there, a 14-year-old told police about an incident that happened in east Wichita.

The 14-year-old told officers about being at a home in the 9200 block of East Harry and discovering a recording device in the bathroom that had recordings of the teenager.

Officers went to the home of Harry and contacted 46-year-old Jeramie Santee. Detectives interviewed him, then arrested him.

Police say they booked him into jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, breach of privacy, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Wichita Police Department says the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office for possible charges.