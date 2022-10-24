RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on Oct. 21, when he was hit in the pedestrian crosswalk by a 2017 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by Kanye Fernholz, 20, also from Manhattan, according to the RCPD.

According to police, Herrera was turned and run over, he was then dragged under the truck for a short time. He was taken to Via Christi with a broken hand and broken ankle.

Later, following the incident, an RCPD police officer filed a report stating the scooter had been stolen after the crash. Police estimated the cost of the scooter was $900.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.