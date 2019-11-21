Kansas man sentenced after hog-tying Sprint store worker, stealing phones

WICHITA, Kan. — A man who hog-tied a Sprint store clerk and stole dozens of smartphones has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office said 26-year-old Camarin McPherson was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in August to robbery after an April 25 holdup of a Sprint home in Wichita.

Investigators say McPherson used a gun and tied up the clerk before stealing 54 Apple iPhones and 24 Samsung Galaxy phones worth more than $60,000. He also stole four LG Stylo 4 phones worth around $500 each.

Another man who acted as a lookout and helped steal the phones, 26-year-old Xavier Lopez, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in September to interference with commerce by means of robbery.

