Kansas man sentenced for abusing 5 year old

WICHITA (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to four concurrent life sentences for sexually molesting and producing a pornographic video of a young girl while he was living with a friend.

Prosecutors say they learned of the abuse because the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that images of the girl were circulating online.

Investigators determined that Tyler Dudly likely abused the girl and took the pictures in 2018 and 2019 when the girl was 5 or 6 years old.

Dudley told investigators he produced the videos while using a girl who was underage while staying with a friend in southeast Wichita. Dudly also admitted downloading child pornography on his phone.