Kansas man sentenced for burglary, shooting at police

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court Gavel generic

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old Wichita man who exchanged gunfire with police during a chase has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

KAKE-TV reports Elijah Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 280 months for intentional second-degree attempted murder and three counts of burglary after the confrontation in December 2017.

Investigators say officers began pursuing Martinez after a man reported seeing two people stealing mail in west Wichita.

Police said gunfire was exchanged at a business and when Martinez drove his vehicle toward officers. He then fled and was pursued in a chase with speeds reaching 80 to 100 mph. The chase ended when Martinez pulled into a parking lot, lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Martinez suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw. No officers were seriously injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story