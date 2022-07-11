TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas man will serve 144 months for his part in an international drug-smuggling ring.

In April, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“As long as drug smugglers infiltrate our borders and peddle poison into our communities, the Department of Justice will remain vigilant in arresting and prosecuting offenders with the deliberate intention of dismantling these criminal enterprises,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard.

Medina brought drugs from Mexico into the Kansas City Metro area, collected debts, then transported U.S. currency from Kansas City to Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.