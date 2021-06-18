Kansas man sentenced over 17 years, intended to distribute over 500 grams of meth

WICHITA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Justice sentenced a Wichita man to over 17 years in prison after he pled guilty to felony drug charges, including leading a trafficking ring with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth.

Michael Arjona, 40, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 210 months in prison.

Three other men entered guilty pleas to charges related to the drug trafficking ring run by Arjona. These charges include:

  • 21-year-old Nicholas Brandt: Use of a Communication Device to Facilitate a Drug Offense | 96 months
  • 25-year-old Cody Cobal: Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance
  • 20-year-old Matthew McMillan: Use of a Communication Device to Facilitate a Drug Offense

Cobal and McMillan both await sentencing.

