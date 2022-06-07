HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) – A southern Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the killing of his 4-month-old daughter nearly four years ago.

Andrew Franklin, 36, of Haysville, was sentenced Monday to 250 months in prison, television station KAKE reported. Franklin pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of 4-month-old Brexley Grace Franklin.

Police said the baby girl died on Sept. 13, 2018, five days after she was admitted to a hospital suffering from a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages and bruises to her jaw. She was also found to have internal injuries.

Franklin was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse and has been behind bars since his arrest in January 2019 related to the baby’s death.