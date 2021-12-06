Kansas man seriously injured after hitting deer while on dirt bike

PITTSBURG KS (KSNT) – An elderly man suffered serious injuries after crashing into a deer on Monday afternoon in Crawford County.

According to a KHP crash log, a 67-year-old man was driving westbound on E 590th Avenue near Sugar Creek Road on Dec. 6 around 3:45 p.m. when he crashed into a deer that was crossing the roadway. The man was driving a 2022 Kawasaki dirt bike and was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The driver, who has been identified as John H Burns of Pittsburg, Kansas, was taken to Via Christi Hospital with serious injuries.