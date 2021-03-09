Kansas man shoots 2 then turns the gun on himself

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say an investigation into a weekend shooting has shown that a man shot two people — including one who later died — before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting happened Saturday night, when police were called to an area for reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found 20-year-old Christopher Terrell and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, as well as the shooting suspect, 26-year-old DeAdrian Johnson, with a gunshot wound.

All three were taken to hospitals, where Terrell died of his injuries.

Police say Johnson remains hospitalized in critical condition, and is under arrest in the hospital on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police say a disturbance among the three preceded the shooting.