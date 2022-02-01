WASHINGTON (KSNT) — A Kansas man is facing federal charges after threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

Some people are now asking, is his arrest against his first amendment right? A Washburn law professor told KSNT News on Monday that not all free speech is free.

“And there is an exception to the first amendment’s freedom of speech for this type of speech that we call a true threat,” said Jeffrey Jackson a constitutional lawyer at Washburn.

A true threat is any statement that is made with the intent to be carried out.

Last week in Independence, Kansas, Scott Merryman called local police and said he was going to kill the president. On Wednesday, he drove from Independence to Hagerstown, Maryland, and was arrested by members of the secret service. By Saturday he was held in state jail on charges ahead of a Monday hearing.

Merryman virtually appeared in court on Monday and the judge ordered him to stay in jail pending a Wednesday hearing.