WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of N Broadway.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say they found a 57-year-old man with cuts to his face and left wrist. He had waited two hours to call and tried to bandage his wounds himself.

Not knowing how much blood the man had lost, he was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There he received staples and stitches, according to police.

The WPD says the man was uncooperative, and therefore the identity of the suspect and what led up to the cutting is unknown. Police do say the incident is not random, and that he knew the woman.

The WPD asks that if anyone has any information on this case, to please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.