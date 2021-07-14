Kansas man who skipped sentencing last week gets prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A week after missing his first sentencing hearing, a Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for carrying out a phony debt-selling scam involving millions of dollars.

Joel Tucker, of Prairie Village, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to transporting stolen money, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

He was also ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution to the IRS.

Tucker had been set to be sentenced last week, but did not show up for the hearing, and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

His lawyers said Tucker was in Colorado dealing with a family matter.