Kansas man who stabbed woman randomly is charged with escape from custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old Wichita man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times appeared in federal court on a charge of escaping custody.

Wade Dunn is charged with one count of escape from custody. A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleges Dunn escaped from the Mirror, Inc., Residential Re-entry Center in Wichita.

In July 2017, Dunn was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after being convicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In July 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons transferred him to the residential re-entry center in Wichita to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Last Monday, Dunn left the halfway house on a pass at 9:30 a.m. and failed to return at 5:30 p.m.. During that day, Dunn allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in the 7400 block of East 17th Street North.

On Saturday, Wichita police announced they had arrested Dunn in connection with a random stabbing.

Dunn will be held pending trial. If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Wichita Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated.

