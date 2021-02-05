Kansas’ Marshall, Florida’s Rubio bet on Super Bowl matchup

(KSNT) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida are betting on the Super Bowl in a tasty way.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, Marshall must send Rubio Kansas City Slap’s BBQ. If the Chiefs win, Senator Rubio has to send Marshall Stone Crab from Florida.

“It’s almost time for Super Bowl LV. My Kansas City Chiefs vs. Senator Marco Rubio’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Senator Marshall said. “Of course I am predicting a Chiefs victory 31-24. I am betting Kansas City BBQ vs. some of Florida’s finest stone crab claws. I can’t wait to have those stone crab claws with my medium rare steak from our family farm. God bless the Chiefs. To everyone in Chiefs nation, wake up, it’s time to start cheering for the Chiefs.”