Kansas may see an influx of women seeking abortions

FILE – In this June 25, 2018 file photo, pro-life and anti-abortion advocates demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

UNDATED (AP) — A Texas law that bans most abortions has providers and advocates preparing for an increasing number of women traveling to other states to end their pregnancies.

Clinics are gearing up to boost an aid network meant to ensure women can access the procedure even if it is outlawed in their home state. The Texas law that took effect this week bans abortion once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, typically around six weeks.

In states like Kansas and Colorado, where abortion is more accessible, providers and aid organizations said they already are seeing more inquiries from Texas women. But traveling out of state is not an option for some.