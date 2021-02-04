Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislation that would make it a felony for doctors to provide medical treatments that help transgender youth transition is unlikely to get a hearing.

The proposal from four conservative GOP members of the Kansas House has drawn condemnation from LGBTQ lawmakers and advocates.

It is among measures in more than a dozen state legislatures targeting transgender youth in sports or medical treatments for them.

Republican House health committee Chair Brenda Landwehr said Thursday that the measure probably will not have a hearing because the panel has too much other work, such as proposals for modernizing the state’s mental health system.