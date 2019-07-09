Kansas men found guilty after meth lab caught fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas men were found guilty Tuesday after their meth lab caught fire and alerted officials to their criminal activities.

On December 1, 2017, firefighters responded to a Kansas City house fire and discovered a meth lab inside the home.

Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 42, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Jesus Cervantes-Agiler, 22, of Kansas City, Kansas, were found guilty of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, manufacturing meth within 1,000 feet of a playground, possession with intention to distribute meth within 1,000 feet of a playground, and maintaining a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Sentencing is set for October 29 where the two men face at least 10 years and up to a $20 million fine for the counts of conspiracy, manufacturing, and possession with intent to distribute.

They also face between one and 40 years and a fine up to $1 million for maintaining a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.