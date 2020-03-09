Kansas men survive plane crash in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – A plane carrying two Kansas men went down Sunday morning while trying to land at the Destin Airport.

Deputies were called to a home on Planet Drive in Destin.

The pilot & passenger aboard a small plane that crashed into a tree short of the Destin Airport are identified as Kansas residents 47 year old Jason Dougherty and 22-year old Caleb Dougherty. No one was injured, including their dog. They say the plane was having engine problems pic.twitter.com/eSoDZ7CKVB — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) March 8, 2020

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say the small plane reportedly had engine problems. They say it hit a tree and became wedged.

Officials say Jason Dougherty, 47, and Caleb Dougherty, 22, their dog walked away unharmed. They say the father and son, from Kansas, were flying into the Destin area for vacation.

Officials say the plane just missed a home.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.