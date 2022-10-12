KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians are some of the least happy people in the country, according to a new study.

A research firm called TOP Data conducted a study to rank the happiest states in the US.

The ranking considered employment, personal finances, leisure activities, mental health, and social policies, and other key issues.

The study determined Missouri comes in at No. 42 and is one of the unhappiest states in the country. Authors contribute the low ranking to Missourians exercising less than people in other states, have higher stress levels, and visit hospitals more.

This is how the state’s rankings break down on individual issues compared to the rest of the US, according to the study:

Missouri Ranking by Issue Ranked No. 22 in Employment Ranked No. 43 in Leisure Activities Ranked No. 44 in Mental Health Ranked No. 32 in Personal Finance Ranked No. 38 in Personal Relationships Ranked No. 43 in Physical Health Ranked No. 40 for Social Policies



People living just miles away in Kansas are much happier, according to the ranking. Overall the state ranks as the 35th happiest state.

Kansas Ranking by Issue Ranked No. 13 in Employment Ranked No. 37 in Leisure Activities Ranked No. 40 In Mental Health Ranked No. 18 in Personal Finance Ranked No. 23 In Personal Relationships Ranked No. 33 Physical Health Ranked No. 40 for Social Policies



Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country. It scores high in employment, mental health, personal relationships, social policies and physical health.

These are the five happiest states according to the ranking:

1. Massachusetts

2. Illinois

3. Connecticut

4. New Jersey

5. New York

These are the five unhappiest states, according to the ranking:

45. Alabama

46. Louisiana

47. Kentucky

48. Mississippi

49. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

The full Happiest States in the US study is available online on TOP Survey’s website.