Kansas mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police weren’t laughing after a woman told her daughter she had been shot as an April Fools’ Day joke.

Police Lt. Ronald Hunt said the woman called her daughter early Thursday, said she had been shot and hung up.

The concerned family member called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers sent multiple officers, EMS, even firefighters, to what they thought was a shooting at the home.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets, and tried to reach out to anyone inside the home. When they did not get a response, they went into the home. It was empty.

Police investigated and say they learned it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Police say the crime is “unlawful request for emergency service assistance.” Once officers are finished investigating, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.