Kansas mother charged in death of her 2-year-old son waives preliminary hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother charged in death of her son appeared in a Sedgwick County courtroom early Monday.

Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich are charged in connection to the death of their 2-year-old son, Zaiden.

Police say the boy had been dead for days when his body was found in a crib in their mobile home back in April. A 4-month-old boy was taken from their home.

FILE: Zaiden Javonovich, 2-years-old, was found dead inside his crib at the family home.

A Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Center autopsy revealed the boy died of dehydration and malnutrition. The boy also had meth in his system.

Zaiden’s weight at autopsy was approximately 14.9 pounds and his length was 31 inches, far below the CDC clinical growth charts for a boy his age.

During the court proceeding, Marchant waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The case will proceed to a jury trial. It has been set for September 9.

Along with murder, Marchant and Javonovich are charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.