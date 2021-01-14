Kansas National Guard to head to DC for inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has approved the deployment of about 300 Kansas Guardsmen to Washington D.C. for next week’s inauguration.

“The presidential inauguration is a collaborative event, requiring extraordinary support from many federal and state agencies,” Kelly said in a news release. “The National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since the founding of our nation. I’m incredibly thankful for everything they do, and this is just the latest example of our Kansas National Guard being always ready to answer the call for our state and nation.”

The Interim Director of Public Affairs for the Missouri National Guard confirmed Missouri National Guardsman will be sent to D.C.

Huge appreciation for the National Guard, and their families, who are sacrificing greatly on behalf of our country. This heartbreaking photo shows them resting up in the Capitol, away from their homes and loved ones, in order to prepare to protect our democracy.

(Getty photos) pic.twitter.com/A6w150Izoo — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) January 14, 2021

According to the Associated Press a defense official said all 1,100 members of the Washington D.C. Guard were being activated and sent to the city’s armory. The members will be stationed at checkpoints and for other similar duties. They could also help enforce the 6 p.m. curfew being implemented tonight in the city.

According to a news release, the Kansas Guardsmen are joining a force of approximately 20,000 National Guardsmen across the nation.

Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military in a law enforcement role at the Capitol.

The National Guard will be asked to free up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol if it becomes necessary.