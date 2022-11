TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junction City resident Justin Aaron has advanced in “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

Aaron joins 12 others who have made it into the Top 13 for 2022’s season of “The Voice.”

Aaron lives in Junction City where he works at a high school as a paraprofessional. KSNT covered his first performance on “The Voice” back in October where he was introduced to the nation along with his singing voice and message of hope.