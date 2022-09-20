TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas voters have a better option for voter registration, according to Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

His office announced that a “new and improved” online voter registration application is now available.

Go to VoteKansas.gov and click on “Register to Vote.” Schwab says the site promotes security.

First, it is a .gov website. And second, it has the words “An official State of Kansas government website. Here’s how you know.” in small print at the top of the screen.

The redesigned website is a collaboration between the Secretary of State’s Office and the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Officials say the new website gives users a streamlined experience and is accessible on more mobile devices.