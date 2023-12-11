TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans have less than a week to vote on the state’s new license plate design. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly shared how Kansans will be able to weigh in, on Monday.

Kansans have until Friday, December 15, to choose from five designs. Residents can go to KSPlates.kansas.gov to vote for their favorite plate.

“Kansans have offered their thoughts on our state’s next license plate through social media and elsewhere, even sending potential designs to my office. Many of these designs were beautiful, but we’re moving forward with this voting process to ensure law enforcement can easily read the selected license plate and to get safer plates on the streets as soon as possible,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.”

Each design was created by Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based marketing firm, in partnership with Kansas Tourism.

According to state officials, the five options continue to align with Kansas Tourism’s “To the Stars” branding and the already announced guidelines. They also incorporate previous public feedback such as a lighter blue on the original proposal, a State of Kansas outline, wheat, and sunflowers.

Officials say the plate proposals were also chosen because they prioritize public safety. Clear, simple designs enable law enforcement officers and traffic systems to quickly and easily read the license plate number.

“It is critical that Kansans be able to quickly identify a vehicle by its license plate – whether that be when reporting erratic driving behaviors, crashes, or Amber Alerts to law enforcement,” Captain Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol, said. “Every second counts in an emergency, which is why we appreciate that the backgrounds of these license plates do not interfere with the plate combinations.”

Steve Hewitt, CEO of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, said “legible and high-contrast license plates” are important for his agency, as drivers are on toll roads.

“Having clear State of Kansas license plates will be crucial in keeping tolls low as we transition to cashless tolling in mid-2024,” Hewitt said.

Kansans can vote on their favorite design as many times as they would like until voting closes on Friday. Votes will gauge support for a specific design, though minor aspects of the winning design may change to ensure compliance with production protocols.

The selected plate will be announced on Monday, December 18, 2023.

According to state officials, the state incurred no additional costs for designing the new license plate options or the voting website; both were covered by existing contracts with Kansas-based firms. The timeline for distributing the new plates will be altered due to the preproduction processes needing to be performed after the new design is selected.

The Kansas Department of Revenue will also continue its license plate modernization project as originally scheduled, transitioning embossed plates to the digitally produced license plate process introduced in 2018. Officials say the delay of the new design does not halt this process; all plates will continue to be printed with the current design until the new one is selected and printing systems adjusted.