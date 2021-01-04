Kansas paramedic dies of COVID-19 complications

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT/The Associated Press) – A Kansas paramedic died of complications related to COVID-19 on New Year’s Day.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Tim Whitham said Saturday he was saddened by the death of Jason Taylor who had worked for the department for three years.

Earlier in his career, Taylor worked for Bonner Springs and for Franklin County Emergency Medical Services.

He had been a paramedic since 1998. Funeral arrangements are pending. Three members of the Kansas City Fire Department have died of COVID-19.