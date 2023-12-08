TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says plans for the Heartland Flyer passenger rail network are moving forward.

Kelly’s announcement came in a press release on Friday, Dec. 8. In it, she said a proposed extension for the Heartland Flyer rail corridor has been selected by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for inclusion in its Corridor Identification and Development Program. In total, $500,000 will go towards the development of the Heartland Flyer Corridor.

This corridor is expected to connect Amtrak’s existing Heartland Flyer intercity passenger rail network between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City, extending to Wichita and then Newton. This would also include new station stops in the Oklahoma cities of Edmond, Perry and Ponca City along with Kansas stops in Arkansas City, Wichita and Newton.

“The extension of the Heartland Flyer Passenger Rail would further connect Kansans to Oklahoma City and North Central Texas, unlocking business, educational, and cultural opportunities to Kansans and enabling our neighbors to the south to add to the Kansas economy,” Kelly said. “One of Kansas’ greatest assets is that we are in the center of the country, which is why my administration has supported rail projects like this to build on that strength.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has entered a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for this project. KDOT has completed a scope, schedule, cost estimate and other work necessary for the Heartland Flyer expansion.

“The FRA’s acceptance of the Heartland Flyer Extension into the Corridor ID Program benefitted from collaboration among KDOT, ODOT and TxDOT in preparing a strong, needs-based application,” said Kansas Secretary of Transportation Calvin Reed. “In south central Kansas and across the state, the call to renew this passenger rail route has been strong, unified, and clear. The result is another step forward in bring this vital passenger rail line back into service.”

The Heartland Flyer Corridor was officially discontinued in 1979, according to the Office of the Governor. This proposed extension would re-connect Oklahoma and Kansas communities north to the national Amtrak network via the Southwest Chief, giving people the ability to access new travel options.

“I have been working with local, state, and federal leaders for several years to connect Kansas to the Heartland Flyer by rail,” said Kansas Senator Jerry Moran. “Connecting communities across these three states will support new economic opportunities for businesses and provide a new means of travel along this busy route. I am pleased to see the first step in this corridor progress and look forward to seeing the project benefit Kansas and the region and look forward to continued dialogue with local stakeholders.”

