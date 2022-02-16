WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prosecutors say a Kansas pharmacist took medicine from a container at a Lenexa pharmacy and replaced it with something else.

The Department of Justice says that a federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging Benjamin Dandurand, 34, of Shawnee Mission, with:

Tampering with a consumer product

Possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge

Possession of Zolpidem by deception and subterfuge

Possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge

According to court documents, from July 2020 to October 2020, investigators allege that Dandurand used his fingerprint at a pharmacy in Lenexa to remove Oxycodone Hydrochloride from a safe. They believe he removed the controlled substance from the bottle and replaced it with an alternate liquid substance before returning the bottle to the safe.

Investigators also allege that Dandurand took Tramadol, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and Zolpidem from the pharmacy between September 2020 and October 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane is prosecuting the case.