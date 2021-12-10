Kansas police officer’s puppy beheaded in ‘targeted’ attack

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Parsons police say someone beheaded a puppy belonging to one of their officers in what they termed a “targeted attack.”

Police said the officer found the 3-month-old puppy, named Ranger, dead in her yard last Friday. Investigators determined the dog had been taken to another location, killed, and then returned to the officer’s home.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said investigators believe the puppy’s death was a targeted attack against the officer. The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case. The suspect or suspects could face felony animal cruelty and trespassing charges.