TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas.

Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

Smith, an ordained Episcopal priest, is accused of authorizing payments to William Byrd Whymark, 50 of Kisco, New York for IT systems, hardware and software programs.

According to court records, Saint Francis Ministries is a 501c(3) faith-based organization in Salina that provides foster care, and social services to several states, including Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

When the ministries agreed to upgrade their IT systems in 2018 Smith, on behalf of the agency, approved and authorized payments of fraudulent, overinflated invoices submitted by Whymark.

Smith is also accused of using ministry credit cards for personal, unauthorized purchases. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.