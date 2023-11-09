TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says several projects across Kansas are getting a financial boost from the federal government on Thursday.

USDA Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis said more than $6.6 million in loans and grants will be given to various projects across Kansas. This is to help increase economic development through rural cooperatives in the Sunflower State.

“Cooperatives serve as one of our most important partners in delivering critical goods and services to rural Kansas,” Davis said. “For more than a century, the cooperative business model has been an integral part of the rural American economy.”

The $6.6 million will be disbursed among the following projects:

Kansas State University “Building a Rural Cooperative Landscape in Kansas” project $198,399 grant

Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing, LLC – Burlington $2,000,000 loan

Arbor House Event Locale & Stable, LLC – Bennington $446,800 loan

WWS, Inc. – Colby $2,000,000 loan

Wooden, Inc. – Colby $2,000,000 loan



Rural Cooperatives are businesses owned and controlled by contributing members. More than 30,000 cooperatives in various sectors are in operation at around 73,000 businesses nationwide and account for more than two million jobs, according to the USDA. For more information on Rural Cooperatives, click here.

