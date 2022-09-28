ELLIS (KSNT) – A public fish salvage is underway at Ellis City Lake in Ellis, Kansas as drought conditions continue to decimate the fish populations, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Recent drought conditions have resulted in minimal inflow at Ellis City Lake which will lead to “significant losses in the near future.”

According to KDWP, when a public fish salvage is in effect, the public may collect any remaining fish in the designated waterbody by any legal methods, as well as by hand, dip net, or seine, per K.A.R. 115-7-1.

Under normal conditions, anglers can expect to find the following species at Ellis City Lake:

Bluegill

Black Bullhead

Channel Catfish

Crappie

Flathead Catfish

Green Sunfish

Largemouth Bass

Saugeye

Wiper

Warren Stone Memorial Lake, two miles east of Lacrosse is also experiencing drought conditions.

