Kansas pup rescued from being ‘dreadfully abused and neglected’ asking for votes in online contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bowie, a 2-year-old bulldog mix, who was rescued in early 2020 by the Wichita Animal Action League after being severely abused and neglected, is asking fans and supporters for votes in an online competition.

Bowie’s case began in early January of last year when someone found him locked in a kennel and thrown in a dumpster at Ashley Lane Apartments at Pawnee and Oliver in Wichita. A judge later charged Raykesha Hardyway with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, in Bowie’s case.

Bowie. Image courtesy of WAAL

Bowie is currently thriving and doing well with his new family. He’s excited to participate in America’s Favorite Pet — a competition hosted by a popular animal-centric website.

Bowie has made it all the way to the semi-finals of this contest and the competition is fierce — so Bowie is pleading for votes. People can vote via Facebook once every 24 hours for free, and also have the option to purchase additional votes.

The grand prize is $5,000 dollars, and Bowie’s plan is to donate his winnings to Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), the rescue group that helped him and to support them to ‘be loud’ for other animals in need. Bowie shared the following message with his fans and supporters in his efforts to win the contest and bring awareness for the rescue work WAAL does for animals caught in neglect and abuse.

“Hi fans…if you are wondering why I entered this contest at America’s Favorite Pet it’s because I want to share my story and bring awareness of the need to Be Loud for animals in crisis. One of my super fans, Miss Kris, telled me about the contest and that she thought I should enter. I talked to mom and dad and them said Y E S! Let’s Be Loud and try to win the prize so we can donate it to Wichita Animal Action League as a ways of saying thank you for saving me! ❤️ Bowie“

To vote for Bowie via Facebook, click here. Voting ends on March 18 at 10 a.m. CST.

For more information on WAAL, click here.