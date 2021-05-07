Kansas QuikTrip security officer in critical condition after being shot, suspect arrested

WICHITA (KSNT) – A QuikTrip guard is in critical condition after he was shot while dealing with a disruptive person at the downtown Wichita store.

UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department has notified the media that Laroy West, 41, of Wichita has been arrested and faces charges of attempted 1st degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Murdock and Broadway and found the shooting victim. The 39-year-old was in the alley just across the street from the business. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“During the investigation, we learned that he was an armed security guard employed by QuikTrip and had encountered a male who was causing a disruption inside the store,” Captain Jason Stephens, WPD, said. “He escorted this individual from this store and ultimately to the edge of the property where the disturbance continued. He ended up across the street, and after a short physical disturbance was shot by the suspect.”

The Wichita Police Department is trying to identify this person. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Stephens says he is not going to release what the disruption was about yet. He says police have interviewed witnesses and surveillance video, but they have not been able to talk to the victim yet.

Stephens says it does not appear the guard pulled any weapons he had on his belt.

The security officer remains hospitalized in critical condition.

They released photos of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting. If you recognize the person, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

QuikTrip said the position of the guard is to provide security to the store and help customers.