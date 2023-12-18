TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 2022 report from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) shows Kansas is among the top states for sexual harassment charges.

The EEOC measured the number of sexual harassment charges in the workplace per 10,000 residents that were 16 and older for fiscal year 2018 through to FY2021. The majority of states that ranked high on the list were mostly found in the South and accounted for nearly 25% of all sexual harassment charge receipts in the country.

More than 27,000 charges alleging sexual harassment were received during the period specified in the report, which may have been influenced by the viral “#MeToo” movement that took off in 2017. Following the “#MeToo” movement, the number of sexual harassment charges received by EEOC increased by 12%.

The top 10 states, including the District of Columbia, with the most sexual harassment charges can be found below:

Alabama

Mississippi

Georgia

Kansas

Tennessee

Arkansas

Missouri

Nevada

District of Columbia

Louisiana

You can learn more about the EEOC report by clicking here or reading through it below:

