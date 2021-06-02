Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids pens children’s book highlighting Native American heritage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids can add another title to her name: children’s book author.

“Sharice’s Big Voice: A Native Kid Becomes A Congresswoman” was released June 1.

The book tells the story of Davids’ experience growing up as the child of a single mother, working during school, and finally running for congress.

Davids also included stories about her imperfections and struggles, like when she would get in trouble for talking too much in school.

“First of all, I think that kids often think that adults have everything figured out, and I think most of us know that’s not true,” she said.

During the writing process, Davids said she discovered that only 1% of children’s books published in the U.S. have Native American or indigenous characters.

In the back of the book, there’s a section that talks about Davids’ tribe, the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“As somebody who didn’t see a lot of stories like mine growing up, I think it can make a big difference to see that so many of us have felt invisible and not heard and that in and of itself can be helpful.”

"Sharice's Big Voice" is available now wherever books are sold.